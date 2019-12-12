× Gloomy Thursday on the way

An area of low pressure will develop today along a stalled front in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Cloud cover will spread into the area through the morning as this happens. Showers will also develop on the eastern side of the low through the day.

Rain chances look to be rather spotty through the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain stays east of the area. However areas east of the I-55 corridor will see some showers through the day, especially southern Mississippi.

This system pushes east by Friday morning so Friday through the weekend will be dry.

Temperatures today will stay cool with upper 50s through the day and highs around 60-61. A northeast wind around 10 will keep things chilly.