For only $20, four Sugar Bowl tickets and two CFP Championship tickets could be yours.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- "Our mission is to provide hearing and vision care for those in need," said Chris Carlone, Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation.

Lions Eye Foundation is a volunteer group owned and operated by the Lions of Louisiana.Dating back to 1917, men have been volunteering in their community for decades. But, it wasn't until 1925 when Helen Keller challenged the Lions to do more for those with vision problems.

"Here in Louisiana, that was our commitment to Helen Keller and the Lions and our international mission, which is to prevent blindness but, right here in Louisiana," shared Carlone.

Now fast forward 102 years, the Lions of Louisiana are still roaring with enthusiasm and are still on a mission to make a difference.

"We always say there's that time that you join the lions and a time that you be come a lion. The day that I became a lion, not the day that I paid my membership but, the day that something touched my heart," described Carlone. "When a grown man or a grown lady starts crying because they get a pair of glasses, something that they did not have or could not afford or an eye exam that they could not do, and they start crying and they hug you, it's worth it all."

It takes a lot of man power and money to keep the Lions Eye Foundation up and running but, for the last 35 years, a large chunk of the funding comes from a raffle. This years raffle is bigger and better than ever.

The grand prize is two tickets to the College Football Playoff Championship and two tickets to the Sugar Bowl. Plus there's more, the lucky winner will also get a New Year's stay at the Chateau Orleans from December 27 til January 3.

Another lucky winner will take home a set of sugar bowl tickets.

It's not to late to get your raffle tickets. You ca get them by clicking here, or visit www.LionsRaffle.org.

Stay tuned for more because on December 18, live on air we will draw the lucky winner during our 5:00 P.M. News with a Twist show.