× Coach O and Joe Burrow receive SEC awards

BATON ROUGE – Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron have had quite a run together as quarterback and head coach of the LSU Tigers.

According to our sister station WVLA, after Burrow took home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award a week ago, both quarterback and coach added to their collection of awards on Wednesday.

Burrow won SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Coach O took home the SEC Coach of the Year honor.

It did not end there for Coach O on Thursday.

The Louisiana native was recognized as the Home Depot College Coach of the Year.

The memorable season for the Tigers continues when LSU takes on Oklahoma on December 28th at 3 p.m.