Burrow named AP Player of the Year

Posted 2:01 PM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:04PM, December 12, 2019

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Baton Rouge, La. — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the top player in all of college football, winning the AP Player of the Year award. He is the first player ever from LSU to receive the honor since the award began in 1998. He is also the first SEC player to win it since 2012, when Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel received the top honor. Of the 22 winners since 1998, 17 have been quarterbacks and 5 players have been from an SEC school.

Burrow beat-out Chase Young (Ohio State defensive end), Justin Fields (Ohio State quarterback) and Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma quarterback) by a significant amount, receiving 51 of the 54 possible first place votes. Young finished second in voting, accounting for the other 3 first placed votes.

The Tigers’ transfer quarterback has rewritten the record books, not only at LSU but also in the SEC and continues to inch closer to more individual accolades en route to the National Semifinals in two weeks. He has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions, with a 77.9 completion percentage. Burrow also has 3 rushing touchdowns and 289 yards on the ground.

Next-up for Burrow is Saturday night’s Heisman Trophy Award Ceremony in New York City, where he is the heavy favorite for that award as well. After that, it’s back to preparing for No. 4 Oklahoma in December 28th’s Peach Bowl with a spot in the National Championship game on the line.

