Brees on Burrow: “He’s going to be the Heisman winner.”

Metairie, La. -- They share the same number and same position, and while LSU quarterback Joe Burrow grew-up idolizing Drew Brees, the Saints quarterback has a lot of respect for him too.

"I appreciate his story," Brees said. "Midwest kid, goes to Ohio State, it doesn't work out, makes his way to LSU and he's going to be the Heisman winner. He's leading his team to the BCS playoff game and hopefully a National Championship. You want to root for guys like that who have to travel the tough road and face some adversity and overcome it and come out better on the other side. He's been fun to watch. It's fun to watch him operate in that offense."

As Burrow prepares for his big weekend in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Brees reflected on his experience being a Heisman finalist his junior and senior years at Purdue.

"It's such a cool experience," Brees said. "For me it was like, 'I don't think I'm winning. I'm just going to enjoy the moment. I'm going to enjoy the opportunity to be here and meet these guys and be apart of something that is pretty historically significant for college football."

Brees is also pulling for the entire LSU team, hoping they bring home the National Championship hardware.

"Obviously they seem to have a great team," Brees said. "What I mean by that is they really seem to play for one another. They seem to feel like they've got something special so I hope they go all the way."