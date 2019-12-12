All Tigers: 4 from LSU steal the show at College Football Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: A detail of the jersey of Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers as he stands on the field after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

College Football Awards were handed out Thursday night at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

And, the night was dominated by purple and gold.

Quarterback Joe Burrow won the Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback) and Walter Camp Award (best player).

Safety Grant Delpit won the Thorpe Award (best defensive back).

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who prepped at Rummel, won the Biletnikoff Award (best receiver).

And, Ed Orgeron was named Home Depot coach of the year.

13-0 LSU plays Oklahoma in the CFP semifinals in Atlanta December 28th.

