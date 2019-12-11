Three Denham Springs men arrested for a series of car burglaries

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA.- The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department has arrested 3 Denham Springs men for a series of Car Burglaries.

Officers say that 18-year old Cain Soileau, 18-year old Calvin Cockerham and 18-year old Sean Sattler are responsible for at least 18 car burglaries where money and firearms were taken.

Investigators say that the burglaries occurred at the following locations:

>Along Amite Church Rd.

>Along North River Rd.

>Along Magnolia Beach Rd.

>Maryland Subdivision

>Magnolia Farms Subdivision

>Acadiana Subdivision

Sheriff Jason Ard says, “On December 2, 2019, LPSO Burglary detectives executed a search warrant at the place three suspects were calling home – an apartment on Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs. Clothing seized from the apartment & other evidence directly connect the three to eighteen (18) vehicle burglaries. We appreciate our Livingston Parish residents for working with us & we thank you for your patience as these cases do take time to unravel.”