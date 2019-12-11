Thief accused of a trio of thefts at Lambeth House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a man who officer say is responsible for at least three thefts from Labeth House. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, all three thefts happened from the Lambeth House loading dock. They say the suspect is taking chemicals that are used in the building's cooling tower.

The NOPD released three surveillance clips that show the suspect in all three heists. To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you have information that could help detectives identify, locate, or arrest the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.