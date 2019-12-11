The Boy in the Window plays with all his heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - He's amazing.

He's just a teenager.

But he's got dreams of playing in a New Orleans jazz club.

That makes him a member of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids.

The Boy in the Window puts the Emmy nominations into the hands of WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood and photographer and editor Justin Abshire.

It's one of the stories that got four Emmy nominations for Wild Bill and Justin.

The nominations come from the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Nominations are just the first step.

The next step is the big step.

That's the actual Emmy Awards.

That happens Saturday, December 14.