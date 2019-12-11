× Sports MMJ

WGNO is looking for a Sports Multi Media Journalist who is creative, hardworking, and has a positive attitude. This is an incredible opportunity for a dedicated storyteller and sports enthusiast.

Our sports journalists are busy every season. You will complement our Friday Night Football, Friday Night Sports, and Friday Night Fastball coverage with the best local high school coverage the past 28 years.

We also cover the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans, LSU Tigers, Tulane Green Wave, and the Zurich Golf Classic.

You must be able to shoot, write, and edit stories. Some fill in anchoring is also possible. You must be able to work well under strict deadlines and under pressure. This position requires flexible work hours.

You must be able to work a variety of shifts including but not limited to: mornings, afternoons, evenings, late hours, holidays, weekends, and overtime hours. Candidate will also be required to contribute to digital and social media platforms.

You must have two years of experience and a valid driver’s license.

Please send your demos to Rick Erbach, News Director, WGNO/WNOL, One Galleria Blvd, Suite 850, Metairie, LA 70001 or email to rerbach@wgno.com.

MUST also apply online at www.tribunemedia.com/careers.

Due to the volume of applications received we will not be able to verify receipt of your resume or applications.

A WGNO/News with a Twist representative will contact you for a phone or in-person interview, should your application be selected.