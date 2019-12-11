‘Smallville’ reunion at 2020 Wizard World Comic Con

NEW ORLEANS – The 10th annual Wizard World New Orleans is set for January 3 – 5, 2020, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

In one of the largest cast reunions of the hugely popular TV series “Smallville,” five stars including Tom Welling (“Clark Kent”), Michael Rosenbaum (“Lex Luthor”), Kristen Kreuk (“Lana Lang”), Erica Durance (“Lois Lane”) and John Glover (“Lionel Luthor”) join “Outlander” standouts Sam Heughan (“Jamie Fraser”), Ed Speleers (“Stephen Bonnet”), John Bell (“Young Ian”) and Maria Doyle Kennedy (“Jocasta Cameron”) plus The Princess Bride standouts Cary Elwes (“Westley”) and Wallace Shawn (“Vizzini”) are among the celebrities scheduled to attend the 10th annual Wizard World New Orleans, set for January 3-5, 2020, at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Heughan will appear on Saturday, January 4, only. Speleers, Bell, Doyle Kennedy, Rosenbaum, Kreuk, Durance, Elwes and Shawn are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Welling and Glover will attend all three days.

A stellar cast of voice actors from “X-Men: The Animated Series” will also be on hand, including Chris Potter, Larry Houston, Cal Dodd, George Buza, Lenore Zann and Chris Britton, all three days, as well as Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year, American Pie).

Wizard World is also the home of the most talented artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in New Orleans will feature such standout creators as the legendary Jim Steranko (“Nick Fury Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D,” “Captain America”) and Michael Golden (“X-men,” “Micronauts”), plus Dr. Travis Langley (Batman and Psychology: A Dark and Stormy Knight), Joe Wos (“Mazetoons,” “An Animation Celebration: The Top 100 Animated TV Characters”), Tyler Kirkham (“Justice League,” “Green Lantern”), Jeremy Clark (“Grimm’s Fairy Tales,” “Prodigy”), Janina Scarlet (Superhero Therapy), Jim Mehsling (“Star Wars” sketch cards, fan films) and numerous locals.

Wizard World New Orleans will feature an outstanding array of programming, live entertainment, cosplay contests, gaming, dedicated Kids Zone and more.

Kato Kaelin serves as entertainment host on the main show stage.

Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more.

The 2020 Wizard World New Orleans show hours are Friday, January 3, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, January 4, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, January 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World New Orleans is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.