× Sheryl Crow and Usher to headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and The Allstate Sugar Bowl Fan Fest

NEW ORLEANS– Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will be live in New Orleans again this year for the Central Time Zone countdown.

This year’s live segments will once again include exclusive performances by national recording artists from the Allstate Fan Fest, where New Orleans locals and tourists gather annually to celebrate the New Year and usher in the annual Allstate® Sugar Bowl.

This year’s entertainment will be headlined by Sheryl Crow and Usher.