× One dead, one detained after stabbing outside of the Tchoupitoulas Walmart

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a deadly stabbing outside of the Tchoupitoulas Walmart.

Investigators say that around 8:20 Tuesday night, officers were called to the Walmart store on Tchoupitoulas Street where the found a man who had been stabbed in the neck.

Officers believe that the man was stabbed outside of the store and stumbled into the shopping cart area of the store where he died.

Police detained one man at the scene.

He was taken to the NOPD Homicide Division’s office to be interviewed.

Investigators call him a person of interest in the case.

They have not released the names of either man at this time.