Michael Douglas shares touching photo of dad on 103rd birthday

LOS ANGELES (WJW) – Actor Michael Douglas shared a touching photo of him and his father, Kirk Douglas, on his dad’s 103rd birthday.

Kirk Douglas turned 103 years old on Monday.

Michael Douglas wrote:

“Happy birthday Dad! You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts! #KirkDouglas #103”

Michael Douglas’ wife, actress Catherine Zeta Jones, also shared a post, writing: “This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!!Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart. 😘❤️”