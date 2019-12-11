Love it, Like it, Hate it | Guilt-Free Peppermint + Peppermint-Chocolate Finds!
‘Tis the season for all things Peppermint + Peppermint-Chocolate. And if you just can’t say no to the holiday sweets, you’ll want to check out Molly’s top picks for good-for-you peppermint mocha & peppermint chocolate finds!
LOVE IT!
COFFEE | Cool Brew Peppermint Mocha – available through February 1
- Per serving: 4 calories, 1 gram carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar
- Simple ingredient listof water, coffee, chicory, natural chocolate and natural mint flavoring.
- Add one ounce Cool Brew to 8-9 ounces of hot or cold water and/or milk. Go lower-carb (and vegan) with unsweetened coconut milk or unsweetened almond milk, or add to a ready-to-drink low-carb protein drink likeICONIC for a low-carb, protein-rich Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte.
PROTEIN BAR | Chocolate Mint PowerCrunch Bar
205 calories, 10 grams carbohydrate, 5 grams sugar, 13 grams protein.
- Whey protein blend, sweetened with stevia + monkfruit
- Available at health food and supplement stores, and online at com
PROTEIN POWDER | Chocolate Mint Vega One All-in-One
Per Scoop: 140 calories, 9 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar, 20 grams protein
- Pea protein, cocoa powder, powdered veggie + fruit blend, sweetened with stevia
- Add scoop to smoothies and wholesome baked goods, pancakes waffles for a protein boost
- Available locally at Whole Foods Market + online at com
ICE CREAM | Enlightened Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
- Per half-cup serving: 80 calories, 15 grams carbs, 5 grams sugar, 6 grams protein
- Skim milk, milk protein, sweetened with erythritol and monkfruit
CHOCOLATE | Theo Organic Fair Trade Mint 70% Dark Chocolate
- Per quarter-bar serving: 105 calories, 10 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 6.5 grams sugar
- Cocoa beans, cane sugar, cocoa butter, peppermint essential oil, spearmint essential oil…
