Love it, Like it, Hate it | Guilt-Free Peppermint + Peppermint-Chocolate Finds!

‘Tis the season for all things Peppermint + Peppermint-Chocolate. And if you just can’t say no to the holiday sweets, you’ll want to check out Molly’s top picks for good-for-you peppermint mocha & peppermint chocolate finds!

LOVE IT!

COFFEE | Cool Brew Peppermint Mocha – available through February 1

Per serving : 4 calories, 1 gram carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar

: 4 calories, 1 gram carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar Simple ingredient list of water, coffee, chicory, natural chocolate and natural mint flavoring.

of water, coffee, chicory, natural chocolate and natural mint flavoring. Add one ounce Cool Brew to 8-9 ounces of hot or cold water and/or milk. Go lower-carb (and vegan) with unsweetened coconut milk or unsweetened almond milk, or add to a ready-to-drink low-carb protein drink likeICONIC for a low-carb, protein-rich Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte.

PROTEIN BAR | Chocolate Mint PowerCrunch Bar

205 calories, 10 grams carbohydrate, 5 grams sugar, 13 grams protein.

Whey protein blend, sweetened with stevia + monkfruit

Available at health food and supplement stores, and online at com

PROTEIN POWDER | Chocolate Mint Vega One All-in-One

Per Scoop: 140 calories, 9 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar, 20 grams protein

Pea protein, cocoa powder, powdered veggie + fruit blend, sweetened with stevia

Add scoop to smoothies and wholesome baked goods, pancakes waffles for a protein boost

Available locally at Whole Foods Market + online at com

ICE CREAM | Enlightened Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Per half-cup serving: 80 calories, 15 grams carbs, 5 grams sugar, 6 grams protein

Skim milk, milk protein, sweetened with erythritol and monkfruit

CHOCOLATE | Theo Organic Fair Trade Mint 70% Dark Chocolate

Per quarter-bar serving: 105 calories, 10 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 6.5 grams sugar

Cocoa beans, cane sugar, cocoa butter, peppermint essential oil, spearmint essential oil…

