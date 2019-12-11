Love it, Like it, Hate it | Guilt-Free Peppermint + Peppermint-Chocolate Finds!

Posted 6:10 AM, December 11, 2019, by

‘Tis the season for all things Peppermint + Peppermint-Chocolate.  And if you just can’t say no to the holiday sweets, you’ll want to check out Molly’s top picks for good-for-you peppermint mocha & peppermint chocolate finds!

 

 

LOVE IT!

 

COFFEE | Cool Brew Peppermint Mocha – available through February 1

  • Per serving: 4 calories, 1 gram carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar
  • Simple ingredient listof water, coffee, chicory, natural chocolate and natural mint flavoring.
  • Add one ounce Cool Brew to 8-9 ounces of hot or cold water and/or milk. Go lower-carb (and vegan) with unsweetened coconut milk or unsweetened almond milk, or add to a ready-to-drink low-carb protein drink likeICONIC for a low-carb, protein-rich Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte.

 

 

PROTEIN BAR | Chocolate Mint PowerCrunch Bar

205 calories, 10 grams carbohydrate, 5 grams sugar, 13 grams protein.

  • Whey protein blend, sweetened with stevia + monkfruit
  • Available at health food and supplement stores, and online at com

 

 

PROTEIN POWDER | Chocolate Mint Vega One All-in-One

Per Scoop: 140 calories, 9 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar, 20 grams protein

  • Pea protein, cocoa powder, powdered veggie + fruit blend, sweetened with stevia
  • Add scoop to smoothies and wholesome baked goods, pancakes waffles for a protein boost
  • Available locally at Whole Foods Market + online at com

 

 

ICE CREAM | Enlightened Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

  • Per half-cup serving: 80 calories, 15 grams carbs, 5 grams sugar, 6 grams protein
  • Skim milk, milk protein, sweetened with erythritol and monkfruit

 

CHOCOLATE | Theo Organic Fair Trade Mint 70% Dark Chocolate

  • Per quarter-bar serving: 105 calories, 10 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 6.5 grams sugar
  • Cocoa beans, cane sugar, cocoa butter, peppermint essential oil, spearmint essential oil…

 

 

 

## 

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her articles in Thrive Global!   Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast, FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly.

 

