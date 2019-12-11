Love Ice Cream? We’ve got a different weather flavor every day this week!

A weather roller coaster on the way over the next week! Chances are, if you’re a fan of a specific type of weather(hot, cold, rainy, sunny, windy, mild, dreary…), we will see it over the next 7 days.

Here’s how it will shape up:

Today, BUNDLE UP! Cold weather to start your Wednesday. Rain will end across most of south Louisiana by 8AM, except for a few lingering coastal showers in Plaquemines Parish. Many spots 20-30 degrees colder than 24 hours ago. Wind chills in the 30s. High temps this afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday afternoon through mid day Thursday is looking dry! With cool/chilly temperatures.

Rain chances return Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. The good news? Most of the rain looks to end by mid morning on Friday, and most of the weekend is looking DRY! High temps Friday in the 60s, Saturday in the upper 60s-near 70, Sunday in the low-mid 70s.

Forecast models continue to trend towards another strong cold front barreling through Louisiana on Monday night bringing high rain chances. Following the passage of the cold front, it appears interior locations will have another opportunity for freezing temperatures by Tuesday night-Wednesday morning. Something to monitor as we get closer!