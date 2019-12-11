Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving Day 3: Stressed student gets shopping spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The holidays can be a stressful time for lots of people including students with all their final exams. Our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez teams up with the lovely folks at The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk to help bring some retail therapy for a student at West Jefferson High School.

Samantha Brady, Marketing Manager at The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk donated two gift cards for the student. One $100 gift card to Francesca's and one $100 gift card to Nordstrom Rack.

