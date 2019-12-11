× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Swerve | Peppermint Scones

We can’t get enough of Ben’s Peppermint Scones – they’re perfect for a festive brunch, also fabulous for homemade holiday gifting that shows you really care. Adapted from Ben’s Lemon Scones in the Eat Fit Cookbook, these decadent treats are gluten free and grain free, with just four grams net carbs per scone.

Lemon Peppermint Scones | GF, Low Carb, Vegetarian

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

For the Scones:

1 3/4 cup almond flour

¼ cup coconut flour

2 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons Granular Swerve

½ teaspoon xanthan gum

2 tablespoons lemon zest

1 egg (room temperature)

4 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled

2 tablespoons coconut oil, chilled

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

***Optional- 1 crushed candy cane for decoration

For the Glaze:

¼ cup Confectioners Swerve

1 tablespoons water

½ teaspoon lemon zest

1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

Instructions:

To make the Scones:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a baking sheet or round baking pan. In a medium size bowl add almond flour, coconut flour, baking powder, salt, Swerve, xanthan gum, and lemon zest. Stir together and set aside. In a small bowl mix egg, milk, peppermint extract and vanilla extract and set aside.

Grate butter and coconut into flour mixture (we prefer to use a cheese grater). Then blend the flour and butter with a fork or your hands until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Add 6 tablespoons of egg/milk mixture (leave a little for basting the top of the scones). With a fork, mix into the flour/butter mixture until well combined. Place dough onto parchment paper or an almond floured countertop or cutting board. Shape the dough into a small circle, about 1 ½ inches thick. With a knife, cut circle into 8 triangles.

Place scones onto cookie sheet near each other with edges of each scone just touching (keeps the edges soft). Bake 13–16 minutes until edges are golden brown, and dough is cooked through. Remove from oven, set aside and let cool. Brush or drizzle glaze onto individual scones once cooled. And sprinkle with crushed candy cane if you so choose.

To make the Glaze:

In small bowl, combine Confectioners Swerve, water, peppermint extract and lemon zest. Mix together until well combined. Drizzle or brush onto each scone, and sprinkle with crushed peppermint. Serve immediately. Store in an airtight container in fridge for 4-5 days or freezer for up to 6 months.

Per serving (1 scone): 230 calories, 20 grams fat, 6 grams saturated fat, 220 mg sodium, 23 grams carbohydrate (4 grams net carbs), 5 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 7 grams protein

