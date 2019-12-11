Do you remember? 11 years ago today, it snowed in New Orleans!

On December 11, 2008,  tourists were not walking around in shorts and t-shirts. But everyone was smiling. It was a day many can still remember like it was yesterday.

Officially, 1.0 inch of snow fell at MSY, which marked the largest snowfall accumulation in New Orleans since December 31, 1963. It was the most memorable snowfall in New Orleans since 2004 when snow fell on Christmas Day.

Do you remember the snowfall?  It happened 11 years ago today!

Will it snow again this year? Well, we can hope, right?

