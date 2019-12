Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- "Christmas with the Wards" is a holiday family tradition.

Michael Ward and his son, Shaun, are a violin duo who perform the holiday classics in their unique, contemporary jazz style.

This year is the 5th Annual "Christmas with the Wards" event, Saturday (Dec. 14) at the The District Theater in Baton Rouge. The Wards stopped by the Twist Stage to give us a sample of what the event has in store for its audience.