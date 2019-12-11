Armed robbery suspect arrested in Schriever

Terrebonne Parish deputies were among law enforcement officers assisting the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office by locating and arresting an armed convicted felon sought as a fugitive, at a Schriever convenience store.

Col. Terry Daigre, Chief Criminal Deputy, said that shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 Terrebonne authorities received information that the suspect, 19-year-old Torie Travonte Lewis, of Napoleonville, was in the area and responded using great caution, with a tactical plan in place.

Some members of the Narcotics, K-9, Detective and SWAT divisions were rapidly mobilized for use in this operation.

Lewis had active warrants from Assumption Parish in connection with an armed robbery committed on Dec. 4, 2019.

When apprehended, Lewis had a handgun in his possession, similar in description to the one used in the Assumption Parish case.

He was taken to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and booked. He was then placed in the custody of Assumption Parish deputies.

“This case is a textbook example of how things go right when law enforcement agencies work well with each other,” said Col. Daigre. “We have a long-standing relationship with Assumption Parish and are glad we were able to remove this convicted felon from our streets and theirs.”