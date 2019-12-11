× Alyssa Milano drops out of Yang fundraiser citing sexual misconduct allegations against unnamed campaign aide

Actress and political activist Alyssa Milano said on Tuesday night that she was pulling out of a fundraiser for Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang over “repeated allegations of sexual misconduct against a campaign staffer by a campaign staffer.”

Milano said the allegations were “not appropriately addressed” but did not provide specifics about the allegations and did not respond to CNN’s requests for more details. She also tweeted that the allegations were not against Yang himself.

A Yang campaign spokesperson said the campaign takes “these matters seriously, and creating a safe environment for anyone participating in any activity with the campaign is an utmost priority.”

“To those ends, we have initiated prompt action to evaluate these allegations and will take all necessary steps to ensure that we foster a work environment that is in accordance with our values,” the spokesperson added.

Milano was supposed to headline a December 21 fundraiser that included Evelyn Yang, the candidate’s wife, and Teri Hatcher, another actress.

“I have made the difficult decision to withdraw my participation from a fundraiser for the @andrewyang campaign,” Milano tweeted.

Milano added on Twitter that she believes “Andrew Yang is a good man with progressive, smart, interesting ideas. And to be clear, NO allegations have been made against him personally. But this issue is too important and too prevalent. The buck stops at the top.”