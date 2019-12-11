Accused car burglar caught on camera he stole!

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of burglarizing a car in the French Quarter.

The suspect is accused of stealing a camera that was inside the car, but not before it captured a photo of him and sent it to the vehicle’s owner.

According to police, the burglary happened at about 1:30 this morning, December 11, in the 1000 block of Saint Ann Street.

Police say that the car burglar smashed the rear window of the vehicle. They say he stole an in-car camera.

As you can see by the photo at the top of this page, the camera was able to capture a very clear photo of the suspect and immediately upload it to the car’s owner.

Anyone with information that could help Police identify or arrest the suspect can call the NOPD‘s Eighth District at 504-658-6080.

or you can call CrimeStoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 504-822-1111.