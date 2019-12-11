NASA Reveals Artemis Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - History could be made out of this world and the Big Easy is much of the reason why! NASA has created a pretty impressive vehicle and we're not talking about a truck!

On Monday, it was on display, up close and personal for Artemis Day! A NASA project that's expected to take another man and the first woman to the moon in 2024!

NASA's administrator, Jim Bridenstine says it's important that this mission makes it's deadline. "In the 1990's we had the space exploration initiative and it took too long. Then in the early 2000's we had the vision for space exploration and it took too long."

This time, NASA's team is laser focused with the help of Boeing, who is building the main part of the rocket, creating hundreds of jobs for the people of New Orleans.

"We'll have hands-on technicians" Director for the IPT, Mark Nappi told WGNO. "We'll have quality inspectors, we'll have a bunch or support organizations."

The test stand is where the SLS is gonna be tested! It holds over 500,000 gallons of fuel and it stands 212 feet tall!

The waits almost over! The SLS is gonna start it's testing in early 2020!

So, here's how the phases will work for Artemis: Artemis 1 is an un-crewed test flight in 2021. Artemis 2 will be a small crew sent to orbit around the moon in 2022. And Artemis 3 will land two astronauts on the moon in 2024.

"It is a NASA accomplishment. It is a Boeing accomplishment-- our contractors but it is this country's accomplishment. it truly is Americas rocket."

NASA says the two astronauts haven't been selected yet but as soon as they find their candidates, they'll make an announcement!