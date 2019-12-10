Who Dat from Down Under? Saints fans fly 10,000 miles to see their team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Yes, you can call him mate.

He's a man who loves the New Orleans Saints.

That's why Bruce Clements traveled all-the-way from Australia.

He flew for 19 hours just to see his team.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is ready to meet this mate of the Saints.

With his life partner Lara Kelly, Bruce comes from Adelaide, Australia.

That's about 10,000 miles from New Orleans, Louisiana. Here for about a week, they spend time touring the Saints museum in the lobby of the Saints Practice Facility in Metairie, Louisiana

It's their first trip to the United States.

It's their first time in New Orleans.

And it's their first time to see the Saints play ball!

They'll go to not just one but two games in the Superdome.

Maybe Bruce Clements is getting ideas for how to continue decorating his Saints man cave back home. That's where he and his dog watch Saints football games live on TV. That's live at 2:30 in the morning.

Oh yea, Bruce's dog, his Akita, his name is Brees.

Back in Australia, Bruce and Laura are in the school photography business.

But only in New Orleans could anybody ever picture this.

A couple of Who Dats from Down Under.

And they're having a really, "G'Day".