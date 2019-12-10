Tyler, The Creator, Flume, Illenium, to headline the 2020 BUKU Music + Art Project

NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday, the BUKU Music + Art Project released it’s 2020 lineup.

The two-day festival will return for it’s 9th year, taking place on March 20 and 21, 2020.

Just one year shy of its tenth anniversary, BUKU will return to the iconic Mardi Gras World grounds after back-to-back sold-out events.

This year’s lineup features major artists including Tyler, The Creator, Flume, Illenium, Glass Animals, Run The Jewels, Alison Wonderland, Zeds Dead, Kaytranada, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Roddy Rich, Flatbush Zombies, Taking Back Sunday, and many more.

Known for its strong support of local talent, BUKU will showcase New Orleans artists Bouffant Bouffant, Treety, Mhadi G, Malik Ninety Five, Raise the Death Toll, Lady Lavender, B2B, Edgar Allan Po’ Boy, DJ Heelturn, and a showcase from Upbeat Academy student-artists.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10 AM and include a variety of options for general and VIP admission as well as travel packages.

The 2020 festival will also continue its support of the Upbeat Academy Foundation, a non-profit organization providing New Orleans youth with opportunities to study hip-hop and dance music production, as a portion of ticket proceeds benefit the local arts initiative.