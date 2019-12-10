Top assistant: LSU’s Brady wins Broyles Award

LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady was named the winner of the Broyles Award, symbolic of the top assistant in college football.

Brady, along with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, led LSU’s transition to the spread offense. That offense has helped propel LSU to the #1 ranking in the College Football Playoffs, and a 13-0 record.

Brady told reporters Saturday night that he will return to LSU next season. LSU is working on a contract extension for Brady, who earned $400,000 this season.

Brady came to LSU from the New Orleans Saints.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Broyles Award is named after Arkansas head coach Frank Broyles, who developed many top assistants.