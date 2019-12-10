Ticket frenzy ahead of College Football Playoff semifinal game

LSU fans are putting together their trips to see the Tigers play in the College Football Playoff game.

Tickets to the game in Atlanta are going fast.

One ticket to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl starts at around $139. You’ll spend about $7500 for seats close to the field at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Experts say the time to buy is now.

“Plan as quickly as you can. It’s a big equation with LSU in Atlanta and then LSU in New Orleans should we win,” Jim Dumigan with Jim Dumigan Sports Travel said.

The Better Business Bureau says beware before you buy your tickets. The agency suggests the following:

Purchase from the venue whenever possible. Many official ticket sales agents now offer secondary sales options, as well.

Consider your source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller), and a scammer selling scam tickets.

Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.

The Better Business Bureau has more tips on avoiding ticket scams here.

You can get more information about Jim Dumigan Sports Travel here.