The show must go on: Historic Saenger Theatre Reopens after Hard Rock Collapse

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- The Saenger Theatre is known to have great shows that captivate those young and old but, during their run of Wicked, disaster struck.

Twist Reporter, Peyton LoCicero tell us that the show must go on.

"Can't wait to have our patrons come back," David Skinner, General Manager at the Saenger Theatre said with excitement. "This is my second reopening of the Saenger. I reopened the Saenger in 2013 after we were closed for Katrina and now today, I am back to reopen the Saenger again."

For the first time in months, the Saenger Theatre is ready is open their doors after the Hard Rock Hotel Collapse but, there are a few things you need to know before you see a show.

"We don't have the Rampart side to load people in. Canal Street will still be open for pedestrians to walk in and enter that way."

Vehicles should use Basin Street for picking up and dropping off. The Rampart entrance will be open and manned but, for emergency exiting only.

When the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed, pieces of the debris damaged parts of the Historic Venue, forcing the Saenger to close their doors for safety.

December 11, Criss Angel will take center stage for the opening of the Saenger Theatre.

"The next few month will be a challenge but, if any New Orleanians know what challenges are. Those of you who were here in Katrina. We know challenges. And we come back from all that."

The Saenger announced the repairs will be made after the building comes down and when there are now shows going on.