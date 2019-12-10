Test Kitchen Taylor: Cornflakes Christmas Wreaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's time to start thinking about holiday treats to bring to all of your partie this holiday season, and Test Kitchen Taylor has a yummy and festive idea. Cornflakes Christmas Wreaths are a riff on the traditional rice crispie treats. If you have a recipe you normally stick to, feel free to use those measurements, add green food coloring and sub cornflakes for rice crispies. There are tons of variations of this recipe online, so you can even change up the cereal if you'd like!

Cornflake Wreath

1 stick butter

1 (10 oz.) package mini marshmallows

3 drops green food coloring

4 1/2 cups Cornflake cereal

3 red m&ms per wreath

Melt butter in a large pan

Once melted, add marshmallows and stir

Add in food coloring

Stir in cornflakes

Make small balls of the cornflake mixture and lay them on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

Use your fingers (wet fingers work best) to form the balls into wreath shapes.

Decorate with red m&ms before they harden

Let cool completely and store in an airtight container.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!