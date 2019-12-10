× Stocking-stuffers you should buy now

No matter what holiday you celebrate, stocking-stuffers are a fan favorite. Stocking-stuffers are usually small or inexpensive gifts. After all, the holidays are about giving, not getting. Find below a list of great stocking-stuffers that will sure to have your family members smiling from ear to ear.

Alleyoop Lip Trio

Alleyoop’s newest product on the market, the Multi-Mood Lip Trio may change your life. Just kidding, but it is pretty great!

Everyone has that one lip shade you always go for. It’s classic you. Multi-mood is the simplicity of your go-to color in three versatile finishes: a gloss, a cream, and a matte. Comes in an ultralight glass bottle with a doe foot wand for smooth application.

The compact, take-me-anywhere trios come in colors: Brand Nude, Mauve On, Wear & Terra, and Red & Done.

Having three finishes in one compact case saves you space. Forget carrying multiple lipsticks for a day to night look. Alleyoop lip colors are infused with shea butter to keep your lips soft in glowing glosses, plush creams, and velvety mattes. And you can always count of Alleyoop to be cruelty-free, vegan, and paraben-free.

Available online for just $28. That’s a lipgloss and two lipsticks for just $28! Plus, sign up fro their newsletter and receive 10% off your first order, AND they offer free shipping for orders over $30.

NOLA BOARDS

NOLA BOARDS is a homegrown, handcrafted cutting board, countertop, & custom furniture business located in the historic French Quarter in New Orleans.

Wanting to combine their talents, Mandy Simpson & her husband Daren Sumrow of New Orleans Woodworking teamed up in 2014 to create these one of a kind pieces of functional art.

NOLA BOARDS has so many products to choose from. Dozens of colors, patterns, materials and features. There is surely something for everyone on their website.

Among their products, cheese boards, gift baskets, bar products, and jewelry!

Stocking-stuffer ideas: Olive Board, Marigny Triangle Board, Holy Trinity Wine Bottle Holder

Looking for something bigger? Try these: Bar Lovers Gift Box, Marigny Triangle Set, Big Chief Sinker Cypress Chopping Block