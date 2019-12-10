× Slidell SWAT Team uses less-lethal force to end standoff

SLIDELL, LA.– The Slidell Police Department says that its SWAT Team used less-lethal force to end a standoff in the Country Club Subdivision.

Investigators say that the standoff started around 10 a.m. Monday when gunshots were reported at a home on Northam Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were confronted by an armed man who threatened to kill them and himself.

He then retreated into the house and barricaded himself inside.

The SWAT Team was called out to handle the situation.

For over an hour, negotiators tried to get the man top come out peacefully.

Eventually, the SWAT Team used a combination of several less-lethal options to take the man into custody.

He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Criminal charges could follow.

No other injuries were reported.