Scarves, hats, hoodies, s’mores! Winter roaring back across Louisiana tonight!

Scarves, hats, bonfires, s’mores! Winter is roaring back across Louisiana this evening! Windy, cold, and hit/miss showers likely this evening into the early morning hours Wednesday.

Many spots in southeast Louisiana hit the mid-upper 70s this morning, but now temperatures continue to drop steadily with strong northerly winds making it feel even colder. Wind chills overnight will fall into the 20s and 30s, so get ready to bundle up!

Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s north of the lake. Patchy frost possible. Lower 40s anticipated on the southshore. No need to drip faucet for either side of the lake.