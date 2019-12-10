Report: Saints Davenport suffers foot injury, done for 2019

Posted 7:48 PM, December 10, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 28: Marcus Davenport #92 of the New Orleans Saints hands a turkey leg to fans following the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. New Orleans Saints won against Atlanta Falcons 23-18. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The season is over for Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport.

Davenport, in his second season, suffered a foot injury that requires surgery, according to a reported by the NFL’s in-house website, nfl.com.

Davenport departed Sunday’s game with the 49ers in the fourth quarter. The injury appeared to be non-contact. Davenport was having a break out year, with six sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Saints, 10-3, host the Indianapolis Colts, Monday night.

