Report: Saints Davenport suffers foot injury, done for 2019

The season is over for Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport.

Davenport, in his second season, suffered a foot injury that requires surgery, according to a reported by the NFL’s in-house website, nfl.com.

Davenport departed Sunday’s game with the 49ers in the fourth quarter. The injury appeared to be non-contact. Davenport was having a break out year, with six sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Saints, 10-3, host the Indianapolis Colts, Monday night.