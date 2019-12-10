NOPD identifies men responsible for Canal St. shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On Tuesday, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced a major break in the case of the Canal Street shooting that happened on December 1.

Ferguson praised the work of Crimestoppers in identifying the two men believed to be responsible for the shooting, which left 12 individuals wounded.

A search warrant was executed, leading to the arrest of 21-year-old Stafford Starks, of St. Mary Parish.

Chief Ferguson says Starks will be charged with eight counts of attempted second degree murder, relative to illegal carrying and discharge of weapons, and relative to obstruction of justice.

A second search warrant was executed, in which police identified the second shooter as 22-year-old LaBryson Polidore, also of St. Mary Parish.

Polidore was captured on video, firing his weapon directly in front of a parked NOPD unit.

When captured, Polidore will be charged with 10 counts of attempted second degree murder, relative to illegal carrying and discharge of weapons, and relative to obstruction of justice.

Deputies say the men had a "pre-existing feud," and when they encountered each other on Canal Street, they began firing the weapons they had on their bodies.

Chief Ferguson ended the conference by saying, "When you come to New Orleans, leave your guns at home. Come here to have a great time. But know, that if you choose to participate in any criminal activity, we will identify you, we will find you, and we will arrest you."