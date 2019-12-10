More than $2.2M in alcohol, 60,000 hot dogs sold at Tiger Stadium in 2019

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: A general view of first half action in the game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

For the first time, LSU sold alcoholic beverages throughout Tiger Stadium this season and as expected, it brought in a lot of revenue for the school.

According to LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson, LSU athletics brought in $2.259 million in net revenue from the sale of more than 280,000 alcoholic beverages in the public areas of Tiger Stadium this season, which doesn’t include the sales that from the premium areas of the stadium, Munson announced.

According to Munson, the top alcoholic beverage sold was Michelob Ultra, with 128,627 sold. As far as craft beer goes, sales topped 11,800 sold. Meanwhile, the top selling wine was pinot grigio, with 3,700 sold.

The top drink sold remains water, however, with about 190,000 sold. And the top food item? Hot dogs. Sixty-thousand were sold in 2019, according to the school. Coming in second place was nachos.

The school says LSU and Aramark split the total concession sales.

