LSU’s Coach Ed Orgeron named 2019 Dodd Trophy Finalist

Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl named Orgeron among the finalists for the 2019 Dodd Trophy.

Finalists include five of the nation’s top coaches in college football who embody the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, both on and off the field.

Because The Dodd Trophy represents more than just a coach’s performance on the field, a coach in his first year, who has not had a full season to establish his own impact on APR, graduation rates and the local community, is ineligible for the 2019 award.

Each of the Power Five conferences is represented by one of this year’s finalists. These coaches combined for a 58-6 record this season, including two coaches who led their respective teams to the College Football Playoff. Throughout their careers, the group has a record of 402-206 (.661), with 10 conference championships and two College Football Playoff National Championships.

The list includes one former winner of the award in Dabo Swinney, who won The Dodd Trophy in 2011. All of the remaining coaches are first-time finalists for the award.

“We couldn’t have assembled a more deserving group of coaches to be honored for this award during the sport’s 150th anniversary season,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Each of these coaches have left a significant mark on their respective programs, and communities.”

The 2019 Dodd Trophy Finalists :

“The Dodd Trophy is the sport’s most coveted coach of the year award, because it is reserved for the most impactful coaches in all areas of a student-athlete’s success,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO & president. “This group has separated itself from the rest of the field this year and together have delivered some of the best moments and stories from a fantastic year of college football.”

Finalists were selected by a panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member. The winner of the 2019 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during bowl week at this year’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.