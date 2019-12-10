Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving Day 2: $350 to Rouses for community activist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The holidays can be a challenging time--- money wise for many folks. Buying all the food for the Christmas dinner sure does get expensive.

That's where our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez steps in to help and teams up with Rouses to give a community activist from Angel's Place a special surprise on Day Two of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving."

For more information about Rouses, click HERE.

Angel's Place is still looking for help this Christmas with their "wish lists" for their kids. For more information on how you can help Angel's Place, click HERE.