History makers? St James aims for first state football crown since 1979

The St James Wildcats can span 40 years with a victory over Jennings Friday night in the class 3A championship game to be played at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Wildcats’ last title was 1979, two years before the start of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic.

St James reached the state finals three times under legendary head coach Rick Gaille.

Head coach Robert Valdez says the 2019 Wildcats have a theme, and a phrase for this week. Valdez spoke Tuesday at the Greater New Orleans quarterback club.

St James, 14-0, owns three wins over 5A clubs. The Wildcats defeated East St John, Riverdale, and state finalist Destrehan.

The Wildcats also defeated class 4A rival Assumption.

Jennings vs St James is scheduled to kickoff at 7 pm.