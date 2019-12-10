× Cold front with big changes moving in

A cold front is moving across central Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday morning that will bring big changes into the area. Temperatures range from the low 70s in the southeast part of the state to around 50 to the northwest. Colder air will filter in as the front moves through.

By mid afternoon much colder air will be working across the area. Still in the low 70s ahead of the front but low 50s and possibly even some upper 40s farther to the northwest behind the front. Be prepared for windy conditions behind the front as well.

Rain will also be moving through during the day. Look for scattered showers ahead of the front as it moves through. Then a break in the activity this afternoon or at least less coverage. This will be followed by more widespread rainfall this evening and into tonight.

Rain will be pushing out of the area Wednesday morning.