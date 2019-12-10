× 11 Chinese migrants found hidden inside furniture, appliances in moving truck

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers thwarted a suspected human smuggling attempt over the weekend when they found 11 Chinese migrants hidden inside furniture in a moving truck at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, authorities said.

Around 5:25 p.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old man driving a moving truck arrived at the border crossing from Mexico, according to CBP. During an inspection, an officer referred the truck for further inspection.

Officers searched the truck and found 11 Chinese nationals concealed within various pieces of furniture, including a washing machine, a chest and a dresser.

CBP officers found 11 Chinese nationals hidden inside furniture inside a moving truck at the San Ysidro port of entry: https://t.co/RQYSXjWLOH pic.twitter.com/zfrenKAHZJ — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) December 10, 2019

Officers took the driver into custody and transported him to the Metropolitan Correctional Center to await criminal proceedings. Officers placed an immigration hold on the Chinese nationals for the pending criminal and immigration proceedings.

“CBP cannot stress enough the dangers of smuggling people,” said CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego Pete Flores. “These are human beings that smugglers subject to inhumane conditions that could have deadly consequences. Fortunately no one was seriously injured.”