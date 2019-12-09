West Feliciana Parish deputies book Angola visitor on drug charges

BATON ROUGE – For the second time in a week, a body scanner at Louisiana State Penitentiary detected drugs, and helped prevent smuggling into the prison.

The incident happened on Sunday, December 8.

The body scanner detected a foreign object inside of 27-year-old Charlitame Rucker of 505 Isabell Lane, Tallulah, Louisiana.

When Department of Corrections officers questioned Rucker, she admitted she was smuggling contraband into the prison, and turned over to prison investigators 26.7 grams of marijuana.

West Feliciana Parish Deputies booked Rucker with contraband, taking to and from a penal institution, and simple possession of marijuana.

The body scanners at our state institutions are helping prevent visitors from smuggling drugs into the prisons.

The Department warns visitors, they are subject to search when entering any state prison, and will be arrested if caught attempting to bring contraband onto the property.