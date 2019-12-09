× Uptown boil water advisory lifted

NEW ORLEANS – It is once again safe to brush your teeth using tap water in the Uptown neighborhood, according to the Sewerage & Water Board.

The precautionary boil water advisory that was put in place Friday morning after a 30-inch water main ruptured, flooding streets around Tulane University, has ben lifted.

“Customers who have not used their water supply during this precautionary boil water advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes,” according to a statement from the S&WB. “Water samples from across that area have tested negative for contamination. SWBNO is committed to providing safe drinking water, and this precautionary boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure the public’s safety. We thank the impacted residents and businesses for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”