Thief hits chicken and waffles eatery for the bacon

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who broke into a restaurant in Algiers. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the burglary happened on Sunday, December 8, at about 3:30 in the morning at Freddy's Chicken and Waffles in the 3500 block of Kable Drive.

The business' security cameras recorded much of what happened. The video shows a man enter the business while covering his face with one hand and carrying a crowbar in the other. He's seen using the crowbar to try to turn the security cameras away from his direction.

Moments later, the man is seen carrying one item out of the store in his arms while pushing another. According to store workers, one item was the business cash drawer and the other was a safe. The NOPD says the safe contained a large amount of money.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice report, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.