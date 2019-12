NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for help in locating 26-year-old Darius Mathews.

According to investigators, he was last heard from via text on November 27th and has not been heard from since.

Mathews is known to drive a black Dodge Stratus with a Tennessee license plate.

If you have any information on his whereabouts is asked to call NOPD 8th District detectives at (504) 658-6080.