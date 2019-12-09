× Spring comes back ahead of cold front

Big time warm air out ahead of a cold front that will be coming into the area on Tuesday. Expect numbers in the upper 70s Monday afternoon for most of the area. We will see breezy conditions with winds out of the south and southwest at 10-15.

A few spotty showers or a sprinkle will be possible Monday afternoon. However most of the rain comes in behind the front.

Expect the front to move through early afternoon Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s ahead of it. As the front moves through cooler temperatures will move in. Since most of the rain will be behind it there will not be much in the way of thunderstorms. However the rain will move slowly and most likely last into Wednesday morning.

Look for temperatures to only warm into the 50s by Wednesday afternoon.