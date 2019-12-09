‘Slave trade’ assignment at Missouri school prompts investigation

OAKVILLE, Mo. (KTVI) – School officials are investigating a recent classroom assignment at Blades Elementary School after fifth-graders were asked to consider what they’d charge for slaves during a social studies class.

The assignment was given at Blades Elementary School in the St. Louis suburb of Mehlville, KTVI reports.

“You own a plantation or farm and therefore need more workers,” the problem reads. “You begin to get involved in the slave trade industry and have slaves work on your farm. Your product to trade is slaves.”

It then prompts students to set a price for a slave and advises, “These could be worth a lot.”

A picture of the troubling portion of the assignment was posted to Facebook Sunday afternoon.

The rest of the assignment focuses on trading other commodities like grains, lumber, turpentine, and fish. KTVI obtained the assignment in its entirety:

On Monday, school principal Jeremy Booker sent out a letter to families at Blades Elementary. He called the assignment “culturally insensitive” and said the teacher apologized. The principal said he would take measures to ensure all teachers and staff are aware of and respectful of “cultural bias in the near future.”