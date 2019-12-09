Shoplifting suspect wanted in the Third District

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for information that can lead to the identification and arrest of a suspect photographed shoplifting on November 28.

At around 8:29 on a Thursday morning, the pictured unknown male subject entered Dollar General located in the 4700 block of Paris Avenue.

Initially, the subject reportedly picked up a bottle of laundry detergent and stood in the store’s checkout line to pay for his items.

However, the subject then moved out of the line, picked up a package reportedly filled with multiple cartons of cigarettes, and allegedly walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise.

The subject is believed to have left the scene in a late model two door sedan.

The car’s license plate was reportedly covered.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the identity of the wanted subject is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).