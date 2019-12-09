× Rose-y ending: Pelicans lose 9th straight on Rose hoop with .3 left

The Pelicans still have not won a game since November 21st.

Derrick Rose hit a pull up jumper with point three seconds remaining as Detroit defeated New Orleans 105-103 Monday night at the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans 9th straight defeated dropped New Orleans to 6 wins, 18 losses on the season.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 31 points.

Rose, off the bench, led Detroit with 21 points. He also added 7 assists.