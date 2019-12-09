DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons talks to Derrick Rose #25 in the first half while playing the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena on November 25, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Rose-y ending: Pelicans lose 9th straight on Rose hoop with .3 left
The Pelicans still have not won a game since November 21st.
Derrick Rose hit a pull up jumper with point three seconds remaining as Detroit defeated New Orleans 105-103 Monday night at the Smoothie King Center.
The Pelicans 9th straight defeated dropped New Orleans to 6 wins, 18 losses on the season.
Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 31 points.
Rose, off the bench, led Detroit with 21 points. He also added 7 assists.