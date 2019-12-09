New opening hours hope to increase adoptions at Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter

JEFFERSON, LA – Effective Friday, December 13, 2019, the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelters will assume new hours.

The new hours will hopefully increase adoptions in the shelter.

The new adoption times were carefully selected to take in account the busy life of residents.

New hours are as follows:

                      Days

         Operational Hours

                    Adoption Hours

            Monday – Friday

            6:00am – 6:00pm

                 11:00am – 4:00pm

                      Saturday

           7:00am – 6:00pm

                 10:00am – 5:00pm

                       Sunday

           6:00am – 3:00pm

          No adoptions on Sundays

For more information regarding adoptions or spay and neuter programs, please call the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelters at 504-736-6111.

