New opening hours hope to increase adoptions at Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter

JEFFERSON, LA – Effective Friday, December 13, 2019, the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelters will assume new hours.

The new hours will hopefully increase adoptions in the shelter.

The new adoption times were carefully selected to take in account the busy life of residents.

New hours are as follows:

Days Operational Hours Adoption Hours Monday – Friday 6:00am – 6:00pm 11:00am – 4:00pm Saturday 7:00am – 6:00pm 10:00am – 5:00pm Sunday 6:00am – 3:00pm No adoptions on Sundays

For more information regarding adoptions or spay and neuter programs, please call the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelters at 504-736-6111.